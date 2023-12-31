The Unique Experience of Celebrating New Year Multiple Times in Space

Summary: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will have a unique experience as they witness 16 New Year countdowns due to the station’s high velocity and continuous orbit around Earth. This phenomenon of experiencing multiple day-night cycles within a single Earth day not only provides astronauts with awe-inspiring views but also has scientific implications, allowing for experiments in various fields and advancing our understanding of the universe.

While people on Earth celebrate New Year’s Eve once, the crew aboard the ISS will have the extraordinary opportunity to observe Earth’s celebrations from a vantage point in space, repeats of witnessing sunrises and sunsets. The ISS travels at about 28,000 kilometers per hour, completing an orbit around Earth every 90 minutes. This rapid journey enables the crew to greet the New Year multiple times as they pass over different time zones.

Experiencing numerous day-night cycles within a day is part of the routine for the ISS crew. Instead of the familiar 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness on Earth, astronauts go through 45 minutes of daylight followed by 45 minutes of darkness, repeating this cycle 16 times throughout the day. This continuous transition between light and darkness provides the crew with unique scientific opportunities.

The frequent switches between day and night allow astronauts to carry out experiments in various fields such as microbiology and metallurgy. These conditions offer valuable insights that cannot be obtained on Earth. The extraordinary circumstances aboard the ISS contribute to advancements in our understanding of the universe, pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge.

Despite following Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) for maintaining a regular schedule, the constant shifts between day and night pose challenges for astronauts in maintaining their circadian rhythms. Nevertheless, the awe-inspiring views of Earth’s horizons and the unforgettable experience of celebrating New Year’s Eve 16 times make this mission truly remarkable.

