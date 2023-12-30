The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Remote Control Centre in Antarctica

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has established a remote control centre in Antarctica at Bharati Station. This unique facility plays a crucial role in ISRO’s network for gathering data, improving satellite connections, and enabling real-time data reception and processing. What makes this centre stand out is its strategic location in the Larsemann Hills, where it experiences extreme temperatures, with winter temperatures plummeting to -89 degrees Celsius and summer temperatures hovering around -25 degrees Celsius.

The Bharati Station, inaugurated in 2013, can accommodate up to 72 people during the summer season. It supports various Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) satellites, including the CARTOSAT-2 series, SCATSAT-1, and RESOURCESAT-2/2A. The data collected by these satellites is relayed to the National Remote Sensing Centre in Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, forming a crucial connection in India’s Earth Observation missions.

The placement of the remote control centre in Antarctica is intentional, as it provides enhanced visibility and data collection from satellites in polar orbits. Satellites traveling in polar orbits circle the Earth and cross over the poles several times a day. Ground stations in Antarctica, near the South Pole, have higher signal reception efficiency due to their proximity to the orbit paths of the satellites. This advantage allows for up to ten satellite passes daily, resulting in extensive coverage essential for various fields such as agriculture, water resource management, urban planning, and disaster response.

The remote control centre, known as AGEOS (Antarctica Ground Station for Earth Observation Satellites), utilizes a tri-band antenna system (S/X/Ka) that distinguishes ISRO from other space agencies. Each frequency band has different characteristics and applications, allowing ISRO to cover a wider range of remote sensing and communication capabilities. This comprehensive approach enhances ISRO’s proficiency in remote sensing missions and communication.

Besides supporting remote sensing missions, the AGEOS facility also aids India’s scientific community in conducting research at Maitri, another Indian research facility in Antarctica. Additionally, the recent installation of the Ka-band system at Bharati Station has significantly improved connectivity and scientific cooperation between Antarctica and mainland India.

Overall, ISRO’s remote control centre in Antarctica demonstrates India’s dedication to scientific progress and discovery, even in the harshest and most remote parts of the world.

FAQ

What is the purpose of ISRO’s remote control centre in Antarctica?

The remote control centre in Antarctica plays a crucial role in ISRO’s network for gathering data, improving satellite connections, and enabling real-time data reception and processing. It supports various Indian Remote Sensing satellites and enhances India’s Earth Observation missions.

Why is Antarctica a strategic location for the remote control centre?

Antarctica’s proximity to the South Pole provides enhanced visibility and data collection from satellites in polar orbits, allowing for up to ten satellite passes daily. This frequent contact helps monitor environmental changes, manage natural resources, and observe weather patterns.

What is unique about ISRO’s tri-band antenna system?

ISRO’s remote control centre utilizes a tri-band antenna system (S/X/Ka) that sets it apart from other space agencies. Each frequency band has different characteristics and applications, allowing ISRO to cover a wider range of remote sensing and communication capabilities.

How does the remote control centre support scientific research in Antarctica?

In addition to supporting remote sensing missions, the remote control centre also aids India’s scientific community in conducting research at Maitri, another research facility in Antarctica. It provides extensive infrastructure and network connectivity for scientific discovery and progress in the remote icy expanses of Antarctica.