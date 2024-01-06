ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Space Probe Set to Study the Sun for Five Years

India’s space agency, ISRO, is preparing to put the Aditya-L1 space probe into a halo orbit around the Sun, its final destination some 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The spacecraft, launched on September 2, will study the Sun for an expected period of five years. The Aditya-L1 carries seven instruments to study the Sun and solar storms, and its location in the Sun-Earth Lagrange’s Point 1 (L1) offers an unobstructed view.

ISRO faces the challenge of not just getting the spacecraft to L1, but also ensuring it stays safely in orbit. To accomplish this, they utilize a tracking process called “orbit determination.” This involves using mathematical formulae and specially-developed software to track the spacecraft’s location throughout its journey.

Once the Aditya-L1 reaches L1, periodic maneuvers will be conducted to keep it in the intended orbit. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun, as well as study particles and fields in the interplanetary medium.

Understanding the Sun is crucial as it influences Earth with radiation, heat, particles, and magnetic fields. The constant flow of particles from the Sun, known as solar wind, along with solar events like coronal mass ejections, can affect space weather and the functioning of space assets. Therefore, studying the Sun and space weather is important for protecting spacecraft and communication systems, as well as ensuring the safety of astronauts.

ISRO’s Aditya-L1 will provide valuable information on coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, space weather dynamics, and the propagation of particles and fields in the interplanetary medium. This mission will contribute to a better understanding of our nearest star and its impact on our solar system.