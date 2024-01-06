India’s Aditya-L1 Satellite Successfully Reaches its Designated Orbit

India’s first space-based solar observatory, the Aditya-L1 satellite, has successfully reached its designated orbit at 4 pm on January 6th. The satellite, which was launched from Sriharikota on September 2, is now strategically positioned around 1.5 million km away from Earth and is expected to remain in this location for the next five years.

Upon reaching its L1 point, Aditya-L1 executed a crucial maneuver to secure its orbit around L1. L1 represents a stable gravitational point situated equidistant between the Earth and the Sun. The positioning of the satellite in this orbit is crucial for gathering valuable data on the dynamics of the Sun and its effects on our lives. The information collected by Aditya-L1 will not only benefit India but the entire world.

Equipped with seven payloads, Aditya-L1 is designed to observe various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the corona. These observations will be carried out using a combination of electromagnetic and particle detectors onboard the satellite. The data collected by the payloads will contribute to a better understanding of coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), pre-flare and flare activities, space weather dynamics, particle propagation, and fields in the interplanetary medium.

It is important to note that Aditya-L1 will not land on the Sun or approach it any closer. Instead, it will study the outer atmosphere of the Sun from its position at the L1 point.

The successful positioning of India’s Aditya-L1 satellite in its designated orbit marks a significant milestone in the country’s space exploration efforts. This mission represents India’s dedication to solar studies and will provide crucial insights into the workings of the Sun and its impact on our planet.

