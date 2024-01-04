Indian Space Research Organisation Prepares for Crucial Solar Mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a significant moment in its maiden solar mission, the Aditya-L1. Scheduled for January 6, this mission will depend on a crucial firing maneuver to align the spacecraft with the L1 point. ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the importance of this final burn, which will determine the fate of the spacecraft.

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, has involved precise planning and technological prowess. Multiple earth-bound maneuvers and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver were executed to lead up to this decisive event – the final firing.

The upcoming maneuver is critical for achieving a stable orbit around the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in the direction of the Sun. Without this final burn, the spacecraft would deviate from its intended path and move further towards the Sun because of its larger body.

The L1 point offers a unique vantage point for continuous solar observation, unaffected by eclipses. Aditya-L1’s mission objectives include studying solar activities like coronal mass ejections and solar flares, which have significant implications for understanding space weather and its effects on satellite communications and power grids on Earth.

Once the final burn is successfully executed, the spacecraft will be trapped in its orbit. However, periodic adjustments will still be necessary to maintain its position. Failure to achieve this critical maneuver would jeopardize years of effort and investment.

ISRO remains hopeful of acing this final maneuver and ensuring the success of the Aditya-L1 mission.

