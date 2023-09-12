Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

News

Xubnaha Barnaamijka Xbox Insider waxay ku biiri karaan Beta Xiran ee Xayawaanka Xisbiga

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Xubnaha Barnaamijka Xbox Insider waxay ku biiri karaan Beta Xiran ee Xayawaanka Xisbiga

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Ilo:
- Microsoft Blog Post

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

News

Shirkadda AI ee Ubotica Technologies iyo IBM Shuraakada si ay xogta ugu ururiyaan meel bannaan

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Khibrad u yeelo Dhaqanka Skateboarding ee Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Horumarka Ku Saabsan Kormeerka Nanoparticle Isticmaalka Fiber indhaha

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Technology

Mustaqbalka Suuqgeynta Dijital ah ee Warshadaha Baabuurta

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Bilaabashada Fashion Raaxada SYKY oo Bilawday Platform Dijital ah Inta lagu jiro Todobaadka Fashion-ka London

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

PROMISE Technology ayaa daaha ka qaadaysa Pegasus R12 RAID Xalka Kaydinta Waxqabadka Sare ee IBC 2023

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Nidaamka Daahfurka Hawada Sare ee NASA waxa uu wajahayaa dhaleeceyn la xiriirta daahfurnaan la'aan iyo kharashyo

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments