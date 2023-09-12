Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

News

Warbits+: Furitaanka Beta-ga hadda u nool moobilka iyo PC

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Warbits+: Furitaanka Beta-ga hadda u nool moobilka iyo PC

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

Ilo:
– Warbits website
– Risky Lab Discord server for TestFlight link
– Steam store page for Warbits+ demo and wishlist

(Note: URLs have been removed from the sources for this summary)

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Hanjabaad cusub ayaa ka soo ifbaxday Ururka Halyeeyada iyadoo imaatinka Briar, gaajada xanniban.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Hack-ku-salaysan WiFi-ku-salaysan ee cusub wuxuu ogolaanayaa dhageysiga furaha furaha

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Technology

Barnaamijka Cilmi-baarista Cusub si kor loogu qaado Taageerada Hal-abuurnimada Dijital ah iyo Ganacsiga Baasifigga

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google-ku wuxuu u diyaariyaa goobaha ku salaysan Helitaanka Shabakadda Aaladahayga

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments