Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

News

Dhab ahaantii Caalamku ma yar yahay?

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Dhab ahaantii Caalamku ma yar yahay?

A new study published on the arXiv preprint server challenges the belief that the universe is much larger than what we can observe. While most cosmologists argue that the observable universe is just a small part of an unimaginably vast creation, this paper suggests that the observable universe is mostly all there is.

One reason why cosmologists believe the universe is large is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe didn’t extend beyond what we can see, galaxies would cluster towards our region without any asymmetry. However, the fact that galaxies cluster at a similar scale throughout the visible universe indicates that the observable universe is homogeneous and isotropic.

Another point to consider is that spacetime is flat. If it weren’t, our view of distant galaxies would be distorted. However, based on our observations, the flatness of spacetime implies that the universe is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The almost perfect uniformity of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) is also significant. Astronomers have proposed that early cosmic inflation, a period of tremendous expansion after the Big Bang, could account for this uniformity. If true, it would suggest that the universe is on the order of 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory enters the picture. Theoretical models in string theory that are compatible with quantum gravity and other important factors often do not involve early cosmic inflation. These models are referred to as being in the “swampland” of theories that aren’t promising.

In this new study, the authors explore higher-dimensional structures within string theory as an alternative to early cosmic inflation. By considering higher-dimensional universes, they suggest that the universe may only be a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While this is a fascinating concept, it is important to note that these are still theoretical models and further research is needed to determine if they accurately describe our universe.

Ilo:
– https://arxiv.org/abs/1810.10542
– https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/how-big-is-the-universe

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

News

Telescope-ka James Webb Space wuxuu xaqiijinayaa cabbirada Hubble ee heerka fidinta koonka

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

U diyaargarowga Hawlgalka Artemis III: Sahaminta Dhinaca Madow ee Dayaxa

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Technology

WhatsApp-ku waxa uu soo bandhigay muuqaalada kanaalada ee 150 wadan

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Doorka Nidaamka Difaaca ee Beddelka Habdhaqanka

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Sida Loo Helo Basculin-Striped White iyo Basculegion gudaha Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Wax kasta oo aad u baahan tahay inaad ka ogaato Ukunta Qarsoon ee Jacq ee ku jirta Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet: Maaskarada Teal

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments