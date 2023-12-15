A Texas woman, Kate Cox, has filed an emergency lawsuit to seek permission from a judge to terminate her non-viable pregnancy. Cox recently received devastating news of a lethal fetal diagnosis, and her doctors have warned her that continuing the pregnancy poses significant risks to her life, health, and future fertility. However, she has been unable to obtain an abortion due to the multiple bans implemented in Texas.

The case brought by Cox is particularly significant as it marks the first time since the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that an adult woman has approached the court to authorize an abortion. Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, is currently 20 weeks pregnant and has visited multiple emergency rooms in the past month due to severe cramping and fluid leaks. Her doctors have determined that her baby has trisomy 18, a fatal chromosomal condition, and have expressed concerns about potential complications due to her previous cesarean sections.

In Texas, Dilation and Evacuation (D&E) is the recommended procedure for Cox’s health, but doctors fear prosecution under the state’s criminal abortion ban. Cox and her husband are now pleading with a judge in Travis county, Texas, to grant them permission to proceed with a D&E, allowing Cox’s OB-GYN, Dr. Damla Karsan, to provide the necessary care without facing legal repercussions.

Cox’s case is beingrepresenting by the Center for Reproductive Rights, who have also filed a separate lawsuit on behalf of 20 women and two OB-GYNs challenging the Texas abortion bans. The outcome of that case, called Zurawski v Texas, will have implications for people facing medical emergencies.

Cox’s situation highlights the urgent need for action to protect the lives and well-being of individuals like her who are impacted by abortion bans. The Center for Reproductive Rights stresses that Texas and other states with similar bans are jeopardizing people’s health and futures. They call on the court to act swiftly and ensure that individuals like Cox do not have to go through the legal system to access vital medical intervention.