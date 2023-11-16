Samsung TV Plus Waxay Kordhisaa Bixinta Mawduuca waxayna Kordhisaa Khibrada Isticmaalaha

Samsung Electronics America is bringing exciting new titles, channels, and product features to Samsung TV Plus, its free streaming service available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators, and the web. With a presence in 24 countries and reach of 535 million devices globally, Samsung TV Plus has become one of the leading FAST/AVoD services since its launch in 2015.

In response to increased user demand, Samsung TV Plus is introducing product update 5.2, aimed at enhancing content discovery and offering a seamless user experience. The update includes a dedicated kids experience, providing access to over 20 family-safe channels, kids shows, and on-demand movies. Popular children’s content like Blippi, Barney and Friends, Baby Einstein, Teletubbies, and more will be featured, satisfying the entertainment needs of young viewers. Additionally, a new music destination will be created, offering over 200 playlists and 40+ channels from partners Vevo, XITE, and Stingray. Users can enjoy a wide range of music genres and explore playlists dedicated to specific decades, genres, and artists like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and The Rolling Stones.

Samsung TV Plus is also expanding its offering of blockbuster movies and premium content. With the addition of new channels such as Movie Hub West, Movie Hub Action, and Movie Hub Holidays, viewers will have access to thousands of live and on-demand movies, including popular titles like Bridget Jones’s Diary, Collateral, Cruel Intentions, and The Hurt Locker. Furthermore, Samsung TV Plus now provides an extensive range of global, national, and local news channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Bloomberg TV+, Sky News, Scripps News, and more.

As the holiday season approaches, Samsung TV Plus will be the perfect destination for seasonal entertainment. Users can enjoy holiday-themed movies, such as eliz NaviDAD featuring Mario Lopez, as well as festive music video playlists and the crystal-clear display of the Fireplace 4K channel.

To ensure accessibility, the update and new content will be available initially on Samsung Smart TV models from 2019 to 2023, with a rollout to additional Smart TV models and Galaxy mobile devices planned for later this year through early 2024.

