RTE has unveiled an exciting lineup for their upcoming New Year’s Eve extravaganza. In a departure from tradition, the iconic Late Late Show will air on a Sunday, making it a must-watch event to ring in 2024. Anchored by the talented Patrick Kielty, this special edition promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment.

The show, which will begin at 10:15pm and run until 11:45pm, will feature a captivating array of special guests and surprises. Kielty, renowned for his wit and charisma, will welcome a revolving door of stars who will undoubtedly add to the festive atmosphere. Viewers can expect familiar faces, memorable performances, and a final farewell to the past year.

The timing of this New Year’s Eve special is strategic, as it will be going head-to-head with the highly anticipated Graham Norton show. Known for its star-studded guest lineup, including A-listers such as Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo this year, the competition between the two shows is sure to add an extra layer of excitement for viewers.

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, the baton will be handed over from Kielty to the talented Anna Geary, who will lead the countdown to the New Year. This seamless transition ensures that viewers will be guided through the final moments of 2023 in style.

RTE’s dedication to delivering top-notch entertainment is evident in their planning for this New Year’s Eve special. With Patrick Kielty at the helm and a lineup of surprise guests, the stage is set for a truly unforgettable night of celebration and entertainment. Make sure to tune in for this one-of-a-kind experience as RTE bids farewell to the old and welcomes the new with style and flair.