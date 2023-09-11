Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

News

Nokia ayaa ku soo bandhigtay Nokia G42 5G Smartphone gudaha Hindiya

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Nokia ayaa ku soo bandhigtay Nokia G42 5G Smartphone gudaha Hindiya

Nokia has unveiled its latest 5G smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G, in India. The device is offered by HMD Global, Nokia’s licensee. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 13 and promises updates. It also has IP52-rated dust and water resistance.

The Nokia G42 5G is priced at Rs. 12,599 and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is available in two color options: So Grey and So Purple. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 15th.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G42 5G operates on Android 13 and is committed to receiving two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. It has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ SoC, the Nokia G42 5G offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors at the rear, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. The phone also supports various connectivity options, including 5G, GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi.

The Nokia G42 5G is equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and offers up to three days of playback time on a single charge. The phone has dimensions of 165×8.55×75.8mm and weighs 193.8 grams.

Overall, the Nokia G42 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that offers 5G connectivity, a powerful processor, a high-quality display, and a capable camera setup. It aims to provide a seamless and efficient user experience in the 5G era.

Ilo:
– [source article title] [source article publication date] [source article URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Hanjabaad cusub ayaa ka soo ifbaxday Ururka Halyeeyada iyadoo imaatinka Briar, gaajada xanniban.

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Hack-ku-salaysan WiFi-ku-salaysan ee cusub wuxuu ogolaanayaa dhageysiga furaha furaha

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Technology

Barnaamijka Cilmi-baarista Cusub si kor loogu qaado Taageerada Hal-abuurnimada Dijital ah iyo Ganacsiga Baasifigga

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google-ku wuxuu u diyaariyaa goobaha ku salaysan Helitaanka Shabakadda Aaladahayga

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments