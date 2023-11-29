Xanta Abaalmarinta Microsoft: Maxaa Ka Badali Kara Ciyaartoyda

Attention, gamers and Microsoft enthusiasts! Today, we are here to discuss the latest rumors surrounding the beloved Microsoft Rewards program. Significant changes appear to be on the horizon, including the potential disappearance of the Xbox application and weekly streaks. But fear not, we have all the details right here!

Microsoft Rewards: A Quick Introduction for Newbies

For those unfamiliar with the program, Microsoft Rewards allows users to earn points by completing various daily tasks on Microsoft platforms such as:

– Shopping on the Microsoft Store

– Using the Bing search engine

– Gaming on Xbox

Accumulated points can then be exchanged for gift cards, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, promotional items, and many other rewards.

The Announcement of the Xbox Application Shutdown

A persistent rumor has been circulating lately regarding the imminent discontinuation of the Microsoft Rewards application on Xbox starting next month. A Brazilian player stumbled upon a lengthy message when launching the application, indicating that Microsoft will no longer support it as of December.

The End of Weekly Streaks?

Among the revealed information, it also appears that weekly streaks may be eliminated. While Microsoft has not officially confirmed this, it raises questions about the future of challenges and missions that allow users to earn those valuable points.

New Activities Planned in the “My Rewards” Hub

Despite the concerning news, there is a silver lining. The same message mentioned earlier indicates that, following the removal of the Xbox application, additional activities will be available in the “My Rewards” hub, accessible below the game account. This means that users will still be able to earn points on other platforms or through new missions.

New Challenges: Adding Spice to Our Gaming Sessions!

Fresh activities: Let’s hope they will be even more interesting and entertaining than the previous ones to make up for this removal.

In Conclusion: Should We Worry about Microsoft Rewards?

In summary, if the termination of the Xbox application is indeed happening, it does not mean the end of the Microsoft Rewards program as a whole. This change may simply signify a reorganization of the rewards system at Microsoft and an adjustment to the methods of accumulating points. We just need to wait for further information and official confirmations from the American firm to learn more about the program’s future. So, gamers, let’s keep our fingers crossed that these modifications will enhance our gaming experience.

FAQ

Q: How can I earn points with Microsoft Rewards?

A: You can earn points by shopping on the Microsoft Store, using the Bing search engine, and gaming on Xbox.

Q: What can I redeem my points for?

A: You can redeem your points for gift cards, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, promotional items, and various other rewards.

Q: Will the Xbox application for Microsoft Rewards be discontinued?

A: According to rumors, the Xbox application may be discontinued next month, although there has been no official confirmation from Microsoft.

Q: Will the weekly streaks be eliminated?

A: While it has not been officially confirmed, there are rumors suggesting that weekly streaks might be removed.

Q: What will happen after the Xbox application is removed?

A: Additional activities will be available in the “My Rewards” hub, allowing users to continue earning points on other platforms or through new missions.