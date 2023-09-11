Nolosha magaalada

Shaashadda Microsoft Edge Split Feature waxay helaysaa Qaab toosan oo Cusub

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Microsoft Edge’s Split Screen feature, which allows users to view two websites side-by-side in a single browser window, is getting a major upgrade. Previously, users could only use a horizontal layout, but now they have the option to choose a vertical layout as well, thanks to the latest Canary builds of the browser.

The new layout is available alongside the existing horizontal layout, and users can easily switch between the two by clicking a three-dot button. They can also resize the screens by dragging a divider. This enhancement provides more flexibility and allows users to customize their browsing experience to their preferences.

In addition to the new layout, Microsoft is also making improvements to the Split Screen feature’s usability. Soon, users will have the option to choose whether links open in the secondary tab or the current one. This will be particularly helpful for those who want to manage their browsing in a more organized and efficient manner.

To guide users in understanding the feature’s behavior, Microsoft will include extra graphics that explain the functionality of each option. This will ensure that users can make informed decisions and utilize the feature to its fullest potential.

Microsoft recommends a few tips and tricks to maximize the benefits of the Split Screen feature. Users can easily navigate between sites by using drag and drop functionality, even when the “Open link in current tab” option is selected. They can also adjust the size of the split screens using the slider in between the screens.

By utilizing the Split Screen feature, users can embrace multitasking and boost their productivity. Tasks such as price comparison or using a thesaurus while writing an essay become seamless and efficient. The combination of possibilities is endless.

If you’re eager to try out the updated Split Screen feature in Microsoft Edge Canary, you can visit the official Edge Insider website. However, it’s important to note that preview builds can be unstable, so it’s recommended to run the Canary version alongside the stable release of your preferred browser.

Ilo:
– X user on Twitter
– Microsoft Insider website

