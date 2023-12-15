Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Returns for Season 25 with Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans rejoice as the beloved show is gearing up for its 25th season. While filming for the upcoming season is underway, actor Ryan Buggle, who plays Olivia Benson’s adopted son, Noah, took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Mariska Hargitay.

In a series of snapshots, Buggle and Hargitay can be seen looking focused at the camera before sharing a smile and striking a pose on set. The duo’s chemistry is evident, and it seems they have formed a tight bond both on and off-screen.

Buggle has been an integral part of the SVU cast, and his excitement for the new season is palpable. Earlier, he posted pictures of himself outside his trailer on set, exuding joy and anticipation for what’s to come. Hargitay herself showed her support, leaving a heartwarming comment acknowledging their close relationship.

The camaraderie between Buggle and Hargitay extends beyond the set. Last year, on Buggle’s 13th birthday, Hargitay posted a heartfelt tribute to him, praising his wisdom and spirit. It’s clear that their connection goes beyond acting, and they have developed a genuine friendship.

Reflecting on his experience working with Hargitay, Buggle expressed admiration for her talent and mentorship. He revealed that she has taught him the importance of acting from the heart and approaching each scene with authenticity. According to Buggle, being on set with Hargitay feels like an acting class, a testament to her dedication and kindness.

As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ventures into its milestone 25th season, fans can expect another thrilling ride filled with gripping storylines and powerful performances. With the dynamic duo of Buggle and Hargitay at the helm, viewers are in for an unforgettable season that showcases their incredible chemistry and talent.