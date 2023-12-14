A recent analysis by Macquarie indicates that Microsoft’s AI copilot portfolio has the potential to generate significant revenue for the company. As a result, Macquarie has raised its price target on Microsoft’s stock to $430.00 from $405.00, while maintaining an Outperform rating.

The analysis suggests that Microsoft’s current AI copilot offerings could bring in approximately $9.1 billion in additional revenue. This increase in revenue is expected to come with a high gross margin ranging between 61% and 91%. In the base-case scenario, this could potentially lead to a $0.49 increase in earnings per share (EPS) by the fiscal year 2026.

However, in an optimistic scenario with higher adoption rates and user density per machine, the boost to EPS could reach as high as $2.17. On the other hand, a more conservative estimate, taking into account lower adoption rates and heavy usage by a smaller group of power users, predicts a more modest $0.06 increase in EPS.

To assess the revenue potential, the analysts considered the adoption rates of each AI copilot product by the end of the fiscal year 2025. Insights from industry leaders in the AI field suggest that enterprises will spend the 2024 fiscal year evaluating and pilot-testing these applications. The analysts expect this process to lead to significant adoption starting in 2025, once the initial assessments are completed and data on the effectiveness of AI copilots is available.

Macquarie’s analysts believe that Microsoft could generate approximately $7.3 billion of incremental Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from the M365 Copilot product alone, by the end of fiscal year 2025. The estimate is based on a 5% uptake rate, which implies around 20 million users. The analysts find this estimate reasonable, considering that M365 Copilot is priced at $30 per user per month for M365 E3 or E5 customers, as well as for small and mid-sized businesses with M365 Business Standard or Business Premium licenses.

Overall, Microsoft’s AI copilot opportunities present a promising growth potential for the company. With the potential for billions of dollars in additional revenue and increased EPS, it is no surprise that analysts are optimistic about Microsoft’s future prospects.