Martigeliyaha Raadiyaha ee la jecel yahay ee Cincinnati oo loogu magac daray Grand Marshal ee Bandhiga Maalinta Furitaanka Casaanka 2024

Jim Scott, a beloved figure in the city of Cincinnati, has been announced as the grand marshal for the 2024 Reds Opening Day Parade. The annual parade, which is a cherished tradition in Cincinnati, will take place on Thursday, March 28 at noon.

Scott, who retired in 2015 after nearly 50 years as the morning host of 700 WLW radio, is well-known for his cheerful disposition and fast-moving show. He has always expressed his love for the intimacy of radio as a medium, often saying, “It’s just you and me.”

Having started his career in radio in Cincinnati in 1968, Scott has been a part of the WLW family since 1984. However, he recently shared some heartbreaking news. In an emotional post, Scott revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS. The disease has affected his voice and ability to walk, but he remains determined not to give up.

Despite his health challenges, Scott has been an active participant in the Reds Opening Day Parade for over 50 years. He attended his first parade in 1968 and has often referred to it as his favorite day of the year. In the past decade, Scott has served as the official spokesperson for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, leading the annual press conference to announce the Grand Marshal and highlight the upcoming parade. This year, the Findlay Market Parade Committee decided to honor Scott by naming him the grand marshal and allowing him to lead the parade from Findlay Market to the stadium.

Although he was unable to attend the announcement, Scott’s wife, Donna Hartman, and one of his sons, Casey Boland, were present to accept the honor on his behalf. They were gifted Reds jerseys with “Grand Marshal 2024” printed on the back, symbolizing Scott’s significant role in this beloved Cincinnati tradition.