Messenger iyo Facebook waxay ku kordhiyaan asturnaanta iyo amniga iyagoo wata sirta dhamaadka-ilaa-dhamaadka ee caadiga ah

In a major move to prioritize user privacy and security, Messenger and Facebook have announced the implementation of default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls. This new feature ensures that conversations remain private and protected from the moment they leave the sender’s device to when they reach the recipient. The introduction of default end-to-end encryption reflects the companies’ commitment to providing a safer and more secure messaging experience.

The decision to make private chats and calls end-to-end encrypted by default has been the result of years of careful development and testing. Engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers have collaborated extensively to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up. Throughout the process, experts from various fields, including academia, advocacy groups, and governments, have provided valuable insights to address potential risks and create robust privacy safeguards.

End-to-end encryption significantly enhances the security of Messenger chats, ensuring that the content remains inaccessible to anyone, including Meta, unless the user decides to report a message. This added layer of protection gives users the confidence that their conversations are shielded from unauthorized access.

Alongside the implementation of default end-to-end encryption, Messenger and Facebook are introducing several new features to enhance the messaging experience. Users now have the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending them, providing greater control over their conversations. Additionally, disappearing messages will automatically vanish after 24 hours, further protecting user privacy. A new read receipt control feature allows users to choose whether or not to display when they have read a message, alleviating the pressure to respond immediately.

Moreover, enhancements to photo and video sharing have been made, making it easier to access media content, improving image quality, and introducing new layouts and controls for increased interactivity. Voice messaging, one of the fastest-growing messaging formats, now offers playback speeds of 1.5x or 2x, the ability to resume from where the user left off, and continued playback when switching away from the chat or the app.

While the roll-out of default end-to-end encryption will take some time to complete globally, with over a billion Messenger users, the companies are actively working to ensure its availability to as many users as possible. In the coming months, additional improvements such as HD media and file sharing enhancements will be introduced.

By prioritizing privacy and security, Messenger and Facebook are setting a new standard for messaging platforms, empowering users to communicate with greater confidence and peace of mind. These significant updates represent the most substantial improvements to Messenger since its launch in 2011, solidifying its position as a fast, reliable, and secure messaging service.