Shingles cusub ma ka roon yahay kii hore?

In recent years, a new shingles vaccine has been introduced, sparking a debate among medical professionals and patients alike. Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. It affects millions of people worldwide, particularly those over the age of 50. The introduction of a new vaccine has raised questions about its effectiveness compared to the old one.

The old shingles vaccine, known as Zostavax, was first approved in 2006. It was a live attenuated vaccine, meaning it contained a weakened form of the virus. While it was effective in reducing the risk of shingles by about 51%, its effectiveness waned over time, leading to the development of a new vaccine.

The new shingles vaccine, called Shingrix, was approved by the FDA in 2017. Unlike Zostavax, Shingrix is a non-live vaccine, meaning it does not contain any live virus. Instead, it contains a protein that helps boost the immune system’s response to the varicella-zoster virus. Studies have shown that Shingrix is more than 90% effective in preventing shingles and its complications.

FAQ:

S: Yaa qaadan kara tallaalka shingles?

A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults aged 50 years and older should get the shingles vaccine, regardless of whether they have had shingles before.

Q: How many doses of the new shingles vaccine are required?

A: The new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is given in two doses. The second dose is administered 2 to 6 months after the first dose.

Q: Are there any side effects of the new shingles vaccine?

A: Like any vaccine, the new shingles vaccine can cause side effects. The most common side effects include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site, as well as muscle pain, fatigue, and headache. These side effects are usually mild and go away on their own within a few days.

In conclusion, the new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, has shown to be more effective in preventing shingles compared to the old vaccine, Zostavax. Its non-live formulation and high efficacy make it a preferred choice for adults aged 50 and older. However, it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the best course of action based on individual health conditions and medical history.