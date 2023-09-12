Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

News

Dhacdada Apple 2023: IPhone 15 Taxanaha iyo Apple Watch Series 9 ayaa la bilaabay

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Dhacdada Apple 2023: IPhone 15 Taxanaha iyo Apple Watch Series 9 ayaa la bilaabay

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Ilaha: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

News

CS Singabuuray ee ka fariistay shaqada: GO Ciyaartoyda ayaa u taliya CS2 Premier

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Sifooyin Cusub Oo Loo Muujiyay Star Ocean Sheekada Labaad R

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Noocyada Springtail ee dhawaan laga helay Japan

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

News

CS Singabuuray ee ka fariistay shaqada: GO Ciyaartoyda ayaa u taliya CS2 Premier

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Sony Waxay Ku Dhawaaqday Warbaahinta Ciyaarta Ee Diirada Saartay Ciwaanka Indie iyo Qaybta Saddexaad

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Telescope-ka James Webb Space wuxuu xaqiijiyaa Cabiraadaha Hubble ee Heerka Balaadhinta Caalamka

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Daraasad Cusub Oo Soo Bandhigtay Sababaha Iyo Wakhtiga Isbedelka Dhirta ee Saxaraha Saxaraha

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments