Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

News

IPhone 15 Daahfurka Dhacdada 2023: Taxanaha Taleefanka Casriga ah ee cusub ayaa la soo bandhigay

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
IPhone 15 Daahfurka Dhacdada 2023: Taxanaha Taleefanka Casriga ah ee cusub ayaa la soo bandhigay

Apple is set to reveal its highly anticipated next smartphone series, the iPhone 15, at an event called “Wonderlust.” The event will take place at 10:30 pm IST, with the company expected to announce the sale date for the iPhone 15 Series. Leaks suggest that the new iPhones may come with an Android-like Type-C charging port and improved camera features.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple will also be launching other products such as Airpods and Watches. However, the main attraction of the event will undoubtedly be the iPhone 15 series.

Apple fans will be able to watch the iPhone 15 launch event live on Apple TV and the official YouTube channel of Apple for free. The event will take place on September 12 at 10:30 pm IST.

Experts and analysts predict that the pricing of the iPhone 15 series will be $100 higher than previous models. In India, the base model of the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $899 or Rs 90,000, while the iPhone 15 Plus may be priced at $999.

The base model of the iPhone 15 will feature a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a larger 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 is rumored to come with the A17 bionic chip, improved battery life, titanium edges, enhanced camera capabilities, and various software upgrades.

There is also speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which may feature a periscope telephoto lens. This device is expected to garner significant attention at the event.

Overall, the iPhone 15 launch event promises to unveil a new and exciting smartphone series with enhanced features and capabilities. Apple enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the official announcement and further details about the iPhone 15.

Ilo:
– Article title: iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023: Apple is all set to reveal its next smartphone series – iPhone 15
– Source: N/A

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

News

Telescope-ka James Webb Space wuxuu xaqiijinayaa cabbirada Hubble ee heerka fidinta koonka

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

U diyaargarowga Hawlgalka Artemis III: Sahaminta Dhinaca Madow ee Dayaxa

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Technology

Sida Loo Helo Basculin-Striped White iyo Basculegion gudaha Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Wax kasta oo aad u baahan tahay inaad ka ogaato Ukunta Qarsoon ee Jacq ee ku jirta Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet: Maaskarada Teal

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Telescope-ka James Webb Space wuxuu xaqiijinayaa cabbirada Hubble ee heerka fidinta koonka

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Saamaynlaha Australiyaanka ah ayaa wajahaya jawaab celin ku saabsan hadal muran dhaliyay oo ku saabsan jirrada

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments