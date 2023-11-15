New Article: United Township Panthers Gear Up for a Promising Season

The United Township girls basketball team is gearing up for an exciting season with high hopes and experienced players. After an impressive record last year and their first regional title in over two decades, the Panthers are ready to build on their success.

Led by head coach Chase Pavelonis, the Panthers return nine seniors to their roster, including Lorena Awou, a standout 6-foot-5 center who averaged 11.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game last season. Awou’s leadership and skills have been instrumental in the team’s growth, and her commitment to North Carolina State University speaks to her talent and potential.

Pavelonis, impressed by Awou’s growth and maturity, is excited to see what she can accomplish this season and beyond. He believes she is not only a great athlete but also a vocal leader who sets an example for her teammates.

The Panthers’ senior teammates, Ciara Hull and Tia Lewis, also appreciate Awou’s progress and her contributions to the team. They emphasize how she has developed as a player over the years and become a crucial part of their success.

United Township is fortunate to have a deep roster of experienced players, with some seniors having played for the varsity team for four years. Pavelonis acknowledges this as a lucky advantage and expects his team to work together, compete fiercely, and show commitment to the program.

The coach also recognizes the potential of their younger players, stating that the rotation may expand as the season progresses. He highlights junior Nanday Elehimer as someone who is coming into her own and could make a significant impact.

As the Panthers prepare for their first game against Dunlap, the excitement and anticipation among the players and coaching staff are palpable. They have learned valuable lessons from every game and are determined to continue growing both on and off the court.

With a talented roster, experienced leadership, and a hunger for success, the United Township Panthers are poised for a memorable season full of accomplishments and great teamwork.

