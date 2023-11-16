Midabada vs. Sawirrada: Furaha Aqoonsiga Fidinta Khadka Alaabta

When it comes to identifying a product line extension, colors and images play a crucial role. However, new research from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science at the University of South Australia suggests that images are more effective than colors in signaling product variety.

In a study that analyzed the perceptions of 1,853 customers to 576 products in the U.S. packaged goods market, only 56% of product varieties had a color that was commonly expected by category buyers. This finding challenges the common practice of using colors to indicate a new variant. Dr. Ella Ward, a Senior Marketing Scientist, explains, “Colors are regularly used to identify brands, but consumers associated a color with only 56% of those types. Concerningly, there was a disconnect between colors used in practice and those expected by customers.”

In contrast, the study found that images were more successful in linking consumers to product variants. In fact, 23% more consumers were able to make this connection through images compared to colors. Dr. Ward suggests that images are a more explicit signal of product variety because they contain rich neural information that is readily processed in memory.

The implications of this research are significant for marketers. Instead of relying solely on colors, it is recommended to use images where possible to convey the range of product variants. By doing so, the master brand can be protected while maintaining visual cohesion. For example, Cadbury’s chocolate prominently features the color purple, but flavor variations are signaled through a colored banner and an image, such as sultanas and nuts for a ‘Fruit & Nut’ extension.

Overall, this research highlights the importance of utilizing effective visual cues to communicate product variety. Instead of solely relying on colors that may be ambiguous or misleading, marketers should consider incorporating images to enhance consumer understanding and make a lasting impression.

FAQ:

Why are line extensions expensive?

Line extensions are expensive because they require investment in research and development, marketing campaigns, and production. Additionally, there is a risk associated with launching new products, as there is no guarantee of success.

What is the fail rate of line extensions?

On average, line extensions have a fail rate of about 40%, which means that a significant portion of new product launches are unsuccessful in generating desired sales and meeting consumer expectations.

Why are colors commonly used to indicate a new variant?

Colors are commonly used to indicate a new variant because they can help consumers quickly identify and differentiate between different product options. However, this research suggests that colors alone may not be as effective as images in conveying product variety.