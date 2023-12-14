Macaamiisha Ku Dhintay Dhibbanaha Kaarka Daynta Khiyaanada Waxay Bixiyaan Hadda Magdhawga

Federal regulators have announced that consumers who were misled by pre-approved credit card offers from Credit Karma can now file a claim to receive their share of a $3 million settlement. The action follows the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) enforcement action against Credit Karma in 2022, where it was alleged that the company falsely informed consumers of their “pre-approved” status or had a 90% chance of approval. However, in many cases, these individuals did not meet the necessary requirements.

The FTC stated that affected consumers who applied for these credit cards not only faced a hard inquiry on their credit reports but also potentially damaged their credit scores if they were denied. As a result, the agency has initiated a claims process for nearly 500,000 consumers who may be eligible for compensation.

Most of the affected consumers, approximately 497,425 individuals, will receive an email detailing the claims process. However, around 4,000 individuals who do not have an email address on file will receive a notice by mail. To file a claim, individuals can visit ftc.gov/CreditKarma. For any inquiries, they can contact [emailka waa la ilaaliyay] Ama wac (866) 848-0871.

Credit Karma has expressed disagreement with the FTC’s allegations and has reached a settlement agreement to put the matter to rest. The organization has clarified that it is not a lender and does not make lending decisions. Instead, Credit Karma focuses on providing financial insights to its 130 million members, including the likelihood of approval for various financial products.

The deadline to file a claim is March 4, 2024. Consumers who have been affected are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity for compensation and ensure their rights are protected.