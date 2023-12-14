Caqabado Cusub oo Xiiso leh ayaa ka Sugaya Gran Turismo 7 Tartan Todobaadle ah

The highly anticipated Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges are back, offering players around the world a chance to showcase their racing skills and win amazing rewards. This week’s set of challenges features five thrilling events that will keep you on the edge of your seat for the next seven days.

One of the standout challenges is the Special Event at Road Atlanta. Created exclusively for this week, racers will compete in a heart-pounding five-lap race using the lightning-fast Radical SR3 SL. With no restrictions on performance points (PP), this event promises to be an adrenaline-fueled battle for victory and a hefty reward of 81,000 credits.

For the speed enthusiasts, the Porsche Cup at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a must-try challenge. Participate in this grueling five-lap race with a Porsche of 650PP or less, and if you emerge victorious, you will be rewarded with an impressive prize of 87,500 credits.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Clubman Cup 550 at Autopolis International Racing Course offers racers a chance to showcase their skills in three intense laps. Take control of a road car from Japan, with a suggested PP of 550, and aim for the checkered flag to claim a reward of 20,000 credits.

Not to be forgotten, the European Sunday Cup 400 at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit provides a thrilling European road car race. With only two laps to prove your worth, victory in this event will earn you a respectable 7,000 credits.

Lastly, unleash your off-road skills in the Pickup Truck Race at Colorado Springs Lake. Jump behind the wheel of a Ford F150 Raptor or a Toyota Tundra TRD equipped with Dirt Tires and conquer the three-lap race. A generous reward of 30,000 credits awaits the winner.

Completing these challenges comes with its own set of rewards. By finishing one event, you will earn a 100,000-credit ticket. Complete three events, and you will be rewarded with a 200,000-credit ticket. For the ultimate challenge, finish all five events and receive a Five-Star Roulette Ticket, offering a chance to win either 100,000 or 500,000 credits.

Gear up, put the pedal to the metal, and take on these exhilarating challenges in Gran Turismo 7. Prove yourself as the ultimate racer and claim your well-deserved rewards. See more articles on Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges to stay up to date with the latest racing action.