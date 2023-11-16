The Future of Physical Media: Baldur’s Gate 3 Physical Edition Announced

Larian Studios has thrilled fans by announcing the release of the highly anticipated physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3. Available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in the first quarter of 2024, this deluxe edition offers an immersive gameplay experience like no other.

In a bold move, Larian Studios is embracing the future of physical media with this release. Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian, expressed their excitement for this experimental approach. They believe it represents the future of physical media for the studio. Learning from the Collector’s Edition, the team has poured their knowledge into creating unbeatable value for players.

The physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition will be sold exclusively on the Larian store. You can already pre-order your copy and secure its availability. It is important to note that this is not a limited Collector’s Edition, so there is no need to panic if you can’t get your hands on it right away.

What sets the physical Deluxe Edition apart are the additional goodies it offers. In addition to the oversized exclusive game box and all the existing Digital Deluxe content, players will receive a treasure trove of extras. These include the original soundtrack on 3 CDs, a cloth world map, two fabric patches, thirty-two stickers, and a stunning Baldur’s Gate 3 art poster.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been receiving well-deserved recognition and acclaim since its official release on PC in August. With seven wins at the Golden Joysticks and eight nominations at the upcoming Game Awards, Larian Studios is undoubtedly on a winning streak. Fans can look forward to another exciting announcement at the Game Awards on December 7th: the long-awaited Xbox release date.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has captivated players with its immersive gameplay, complex characters, and rewarding exploration. If you haven’t embarked on this epic adventure yet, now is the perfect time to dive into a world of fantasy and adventure.

