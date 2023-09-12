Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Apple Patent waxay daaha ka qaadaysaa joogitaanka joogsiga maqalka hawada ee tooska ah ee AirPods

Sep 12, 2023
Apple has filed a patent that hints at an exciting new feature for its AirPods that support spatial audio. The patent describes the addition of posture detection sensors to automate when spatial audio is turned on and off. This means that the system would enable spatial audio when a person is sitting down and listening to music or watching a movie, and automatically disable head-tracking when it detects movement or the user stops listening.

The proposed automation is similar to the upcoming Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness features, which will be introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 and iOS 17. These features use machine learning to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes based on the user’s surroundings. The trend towards automating audio features is a significant development in the headphone industry, aimed at simplifying the listening experience while on the go.

Spatial audio, which was introduced by Apple in June 2021, offers a new level of surround sound for both movies and music. It provides a more immersive experience, particularly when combined with head-tracking technology known as Personalized Spatial Audio. However, manually turning off spatial audio can be a hassle, especially when the head-tracking feature creates awkward sound movements while walking or changing direction.

If Apple’s patent becomes a reality, users will no longer need to manually disable spatial audio during inconvenient moments. The new feature would be available on AirPods Pro (both generations), AirPods Max, and the upcoming Apple AirPods 3, which support spatial audio.

This patent filing aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its audio capabilities and provide a seamless user experience. With the potential introduction of this automated spatial audio feature, AirPods users can enjoy the benefits of immersive sound without the inconvenience of manual adjustments.

