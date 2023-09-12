Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Technology

IPhone 15 Pro ayaa lagu xamanayaa inuu muujinayo badhanka Action halkii laga beddeli lahaa codka aamusnaanta

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, is expected to have an Action button instead of a mute switch, according to a leaked image that surfaced online just hours before the phone’s official debut alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ launch event. The leaked image, posted by a well-known smartphone case maker, shows a third button above the volume rocker, replacing the traditional mute switch that Apple has featured on its iPhones for years.

This rumor aligns with previous reports suggesting that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup will be equipped with an Action button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched last year. Case maker Spigen has seemingly confirmed the existence of this new button by sharing an image of a smartphone case that includes it.

This isn’t the first time that the Action button has been leaked. In June, images of protective cases for the iPhone 15 Pro were posted on Weibo, showcasing the third button above the volume keys. Although Apple has not made any official announcements about this new hardware feature, sources indicate that the Action button will be programmable, allowing users to perform various tasks such as toggling Focus modes, activating accessibility features, using the flashlight, or launching the camera.

More details about the Action button and other features of the iPhone 15 Pro will be revealed during Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ launch event, which begins tonight. To stay updated on the event and its announcements, you can visit Gadgets 360.

