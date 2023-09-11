Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Technology

Qualcomm iyo Apple ayaa ku heshiiyey 5G cusub ee Chip Supply Deal

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
Qualcomm has announced a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips to the tech giant until at least 2026. This comes after a previous chip supply deal between the two companies in 2019, which marked the end of a long legal battle.

The forthcoming iPhone launch, expected to be unveiled this week, will be the final product introduced under the previous chip supply agreement. While specific financial details of the new agreement were not disclosed, Qualcomm emphasized that the terms are “similar” to their previous arrangement.

In addition to the chip supply deal, Qualcomm and Apple also have a patent licensing agreement that remains active until 2025, with the option for a two-year extension. This agreement ensures that Apple can continue using Qualcomm’s patented technology in their devices.

It is worth noting that Apple has been investing in developing its own modem technology. In 2019, the company acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion. Although Apple’s roadmap for integrating its proprietary chips into their devices remains undisclosed, Qualcomm projects that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will incorporate their chips by 2026.

However, it is important to mention that Qualcomm’s projections regarding its partnership with Apple in the past have been conservative. In 2021, Qualcomm projected that none of the iPhone 14 models would feature their modems, but they were proven wrong when all models released last year actually had Qualcomm modems.

Overall, this new agreement between Qualcomm and Apple ensures a continued partnership in providing 5G technology for iPhones, while also allowing Apple the flexibility to develop its own modem technology in the future.

Ilo:
- Qualcomm
- Tufaax

By Gabriel Botha

