Waqtiyada sii daynta Maaskarada Teal DLC ee Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet

Trainers worldwide are eagerly awaiting the release of the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask. Set to launch on Wednesday, September 13, players are curious about the specific release times in their region.

According to confirmed information, The Teal Mask DLC will be released at the following times:

– 6 pm Pacific Time (September 12)

– 8 pm Central Time (September 12)

– 9 pm Eastern Time (September 12)

– 2 am UK Time (September 13)

– 3 am Central Europe Time (September 13)

– 5:30 am Indian Time (September 13)

– 9 am Japan Time (September 13)

These times may be subject to change, but the game is expected to launch around the provided time. Players should stay updated for any announcements regarding release time changes.

The Teal Mask is a part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The DLC takes players on a school trip to Kitakami, a vibrant village filled with festive activities and street vendors. The Pokemon Company has already teased new pocket monsters, Legendaries, and characters that will be introduced in The Teal Mask.

Leaks have also revealed additional information about new abilities, Pokedex entries, and pocket monsters like Bloodmoon Ursaluna. The second part of The Hidden Area of Treasure Zero DLC, called The Indigo Disk, is scheduled for a Q4/Winter release in 2023.

Players who want to experience The Teal Mask DLC will need to own either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. Those who own both games will need to purchase separate copies of The Teal Mask.

Despite initial technical issues that impacted player immersion and experience, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had a hugely successful launch, becoming the biggest Nintendo release of all time with 10 million copies sold in the first three days.

