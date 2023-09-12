Panasonic G9 II: Horumarin Kacaan ah oo loogu talagalay sawir qaadayaasha 2023

The Panasonic G9 II is the much-anticipated successor to the original G9 camera, and it does not disappoint. While it may look different from its predecessor, the G9 II proves to be just as revolutionary in terms of its features and capabilities.

One notable improvement is the camera’s body design. The G9 II closely resembles the S5 II, which is a welcomed change. The dials and buttons are positioned for easy access, and the addition of an extra customizable button near the lens mount enhances the camera’s versatility.

However, one downside is the downgrade in the electronic viewfinder (EVF) from the original G9. The G9 II features a 3.69 million dot EVF with a reduced magnification factor. Although still effective and suitable for a modern camera, it falls short compared to its predecessor.

Under the hood, the G9 II boasts significant changes, with three key improvements worth highlighting. The camera now incorporates Panasonic’s latest phase-detect-based hybrid autofocus system, offering precise subject detection for both animal and human subjects. This autofocus system is reliable and snappy, ensuring accurate focusing in various shooting situations.

Additionally, the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) has been enhanced, providing up to eight stops of stabilization. This feature enables photographers to capture sharper images, particularly in low-light conditions or when using telephoto lenses. The G9 II’s stability is on par with other leading cameras in its class.

Furthermore, the camera is equipped with a 25-megapixel sensor, similar to the one found in the GH6. Although the GH6 sensor has some issues with noise and loss of detail at lower ISOs, the G9 II shows promising improvements in image quality, particularly at ISOs from base to 800.

Despite being designed with photographers in mind, the G9 II still offers an impressive array of video recording modes. While it may lack CF Express as a media option, the H.265 compression recorded to the twin SD card slots is more than sufficient for most users’ needs.

Overall, the Panasonic G9 II is a groundbreaking camera that caters to the needs of photographers. With its improved autofocus, enhanced stabilization, and advanced sensor, the G9 II sets a new standard for Micro Four Thirds cameras in 2023.

Ilo:

– Panasonic G9 II Review: A Revolution for Photographers in 2023, [source]

– Panasonic G9 II, [source]