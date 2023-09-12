Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Technology

OnePlus wuxuu bilaabay Android 14 barnaamijka Beta Open ee OnePlus 11

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
OnePlus wuxuu bilaabay Android 14 barnaamijka Beta Open ee OnePlus 11

OnePlus has recently introduced its first Open Beta program for Android 14, allowing OnePlus 11 owners to test the update before its official release. The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1, based on Android 14, is now available for download from OnePlus’ website.

The Open Beta program provides users with the opportunity to experience the new features and improvements of OxygenOS 14. However, since this is the first Open Beta build, some features may not be available right away. OnePlus assures that more features will be included in subsequent versions of the update.

Currently, Open Beta 1 is limited to the OnePlus 11 and is available in select regions such as North America and India (with a limited number of testers). Unfortunately, users in Europe will not have access to the Open Beta update. To install the update, users can download the necessary files from OnePlus’ website and use the built-in manual update tool in OxygenOS. It’s important to note that reverting back to Android 13 requires a factory reset.

Originally, OnePlus had announced that OxygenOS 14 would bring performance enhancements through the “Trinity Engine” and was scheduled to launch on September 25. However, Google’s unexpected delay of Android 14 for Pixel phones indicates that OnePlus may also miss their intended release date. OnePlus has yet to address this potential delay.

Source: OnePlus Community forums

Qeexitaanka:
– Open Beta program: A software testing phase where users can try out a pre-release version of the update and provide feedback before the official release.
Sources: OnePlus Community forums

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Technology

Saamaynlaha Australiyaanka ah ayaa wajahaya jawaab celin ku saabsan hadal muran dhaliyay oo ku saabsan jirrada

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Nintendo Direct wuxuu daaha ka qaaday Super Mario Bros. Yaabka: Shirqoolkii, Adduunyada, Jilayaasha, Awood-kordhinta, iyo Taariikhda Siideynta

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Anker iPhone 15 Charger oo lagu iibinayo $15 Amazon: beddel wax ku ool ah

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Waad seegtay

Technology

Saamaynlaha Australiyaanka ah ayaa wajahaya jawaab celin ku saabsan hadal muran dhaliyay oo ku saabsan jirrada

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Carnivore aad u weyn oo jira 265 milyan oo sano ayaa lagu soo bandhigay daahfurka Pampaphoneus Fossil ee Brazil

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Nintendo Direct wuxuu daaha ka qaaday Super Mario Bros. Yaabka: Shirqoolkii, Adduunyada, Jilayaasha, Awood-kordhinta, iyo Taariikhda Siideynta

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Markabka Shiinuhu Ee Tianzhou 5 Oo Dhamaystiray Hawlgalkii Oo La Kulmay Dhamaadkii Dabka

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments