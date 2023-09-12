Nolosha magaalada

Matty J waxa uu qaataa door cusub oo ah Madaxa Xidhiidhinta Sare ee ALDI si uu lacag ugu ururiyo samafal

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Matty J waxa uu qaataa door cusub oo ah Madaxa Xidhiidhinta Sare ee ALDI si uu lacag ugu ururiyo samafal

Former Bachelor star, Matthew Johnson, also known as Matty J, has been named ALDI Australia’s first Chief Packing Officer (CPO) and will lead the supermarket’s first-ever bag packing service. Customers who opt for the $2 VIPacking service will have their groceries packed by Matty J and other bag packers while they relax and enjoy a coffee in-store. The funds raised from this service will be donated to Camp Quality, an Australian children’s cancer charity that provides recreational activities and hospital programs for children with cancer.

Matty J expressed his excitement about being chosen as ALDI’s CPO, stating that he has always wanted a chief officer title. He has been brushing up on his packing skills and looks forward to packing as many bags as possible for this great cause. On September 16, Matty J will be personally packing bags at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney.

In addition to the bag packing service, ALDI will be selling Camp Quality merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, water bottles, and wrapping paper. ALDI will also match all customer donations made at the register or online, up to the value of $100,000.

ALDI has been a long-standing partner of Camp Quality, donating over $5.3 million since 2020. These funds have helped over 5,662 children attend recreational programs. ALDI Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, mentioned that Matty J’s packing skills will be put to the test, as ALDI’s customers are expert bag packers themselves. ALDI wants to ensure that Matty J follows the golden rules of packing, such as placing heavy items at the bottom and lighter items on top.

Camp Quality CEO, Deborah Thomas, expressed her gratitude for the partnership with ALDI, stating that the funds raised help children facing the trauma of cancer by providing specialist care, a supportive community, respite opportunities, and educational programs.

Ilo:

– NCA NewsWire (not supplied)
– ALDI

By Mampho Brescia

