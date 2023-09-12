Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Sida loo Hagaajiyo Kaydinta Aaladaha MacOS

Sep 12, 2023
If you own a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with limited storage, you know how quickly that space can fill up. However, MacOS has a built-in feature called Optimize Storage that can help save valuable space on your hard drive. This feature works in conjunction with “Store in iCloud” and “Empty Trash automatically,” and it automatically removes Apple TV movies and TV shows that you’ve watched, as well as retaining only the most recent email attachments when storage space becomes an issue.

To enable the Optimize Storage feature on your MacOS device, follow these steps:

  1. Make sure your device is running MacOS and is updated to the latest version.
  2. Open the System Settings from the Launchpad or the menu.
  3. In the left sidebar, click on “General” and then click on “Storage.”
  4. From the list of options, click on “Optimize” and confirm your selection.

Once you have enabled Optimize Storage, MacOS will start freeing up space by removing video data from Apple TV+ and retaining only the most recent email attachments. If you frequently watch Apple TV+ or rent and buy movies from the Apple digital store, you may notice a significant increase in available storage space.

It’s essential to note that this feature does not affect videos you’ve downloaded or created, and any TV shows or movies you’ve purchased can be redownloaded at any time. If you’re a frequent buyer or renter of video media, utilizing the Optimize Storage feature can prevent your MacOS device storage from filling up too quickly.

Source Article: Cliff Joseph/ZDNET

By Vicky Stavropoulou

