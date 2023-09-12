Nolosha magaalada

Ireland Waxay Qabatay Isbeddel Lacag La'aan Ah: Maxay Macnaheedu U Tahay Macaamiisha?

Gabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Irish customers are increasingly being asked to pay electronically instead of using cash. Many businesses, including Ryanair and lifestyle store Oliver Bonas, have chosen to go completely cashless. In 2022, 54% of transactions in Ireland were paid with cash, compared to countries like Italy, Spain, and Germany where cash usage was still higher.

The move towards digital payments brings convenience and eliminates the need to carry cash, but it also raises concerns. Privacy is a significant issue, with worries about digital theft, fraud, and the sharing of personal information. Cash remains essential for the digitally marginalized and vulnerable. It provides a contingency when electronic payment systems fail, and it offers greater control over spending costs, particularly when traveling outside the euro zone.

Despite the convenience of digital payments, legal tender laws do not always require businesses to accept cash. In 2010, the European Commission recommended “mandatory acceptance” of cash in the euro zone, but it also allowed exceptions. Providers can refuse cash in exceptional circumstances, such as offering settlement of a debt of less than €5 with a €200 note. In Ireland, the use of cash is governed by contract law, and businesses can choose to refuse cash payments under certain circumstances.

While the move towards a cashless society offers benefits, it is important to consider the implications for different groups of consumers. Privacy and accessibility remain critical factors in the ongoing transition.

Sources: Central Bank of Ireland, European Commission

Gabriel Botha

