Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Technology

Xariiradaha la sixray ayaa lagu siidaayay Bedelka

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Xariiradaha la sixray ayaa lagu siidaayay Bedelka

Enchanted Portals, a highly anticipated 2D platformer inspired by Cuphead, has announced a delay in its release on the Nintendo Switch. Originally scheduled to launch on September 6th, the game will now be releasing “a few weeks later” alongside the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, according to developer Xixo Games Studio on Twitter.

Although the PC version of Enchanted Portals was able to meet its release date on September 5th, early impressions of the game have been less than stellar. The Steam user reviews currently sit at “Mostly Negative,” with many users citing control problems as one of the main issues. It is hoped that the delay in the release of the Switch version will give the developers the time necessary to address these problems and deliver a better gaming experience.

Enchanted Portals is a co-op 2D platformer that follows the story of two rookie magicians named Bobby and Penny, who find themselves stuck between dimensions. The game features catchy music, charming old-timey art, and non-stop comedy, promising a whimsical and fast-paced gaming experience. Players can expect challenging platform stages, thrilling boss battles, and a powerful arsenal of spells and moves to overcome obstacles and progress through the game.

While the delay may disappoint fans who were eagerly awaiting the release, it is a necessary step to ensure that the game meets the quality standards expected by players. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the new release date of Enchanted Portals on the Nintendo Switch.

Ilo:
– Nintendo Life: [embedded content]
– Nintendo Everything: [source]
– Steam: [source]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Mustaqbalka Sahminta Biyaha Hoosta: Qoto dheer oo aan khariidad lahayn iyo Submersibles-Ai-powered

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Bangiga Wio wuxuu bilaabay Wio App Personal si uu u caawiyo macaamiisha tafaariiqda

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Waad seegtay

Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Mustaqbalka Sahminta Biyaha Hoosta: Qoto dheer oo aan khariidad lahayn iyo Submersibles-Ai-powered

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments