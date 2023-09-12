Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Technology

Maamulka Guriyeynta Magaalada Atlantic waxay ku bixisaa Nus Milyan Dollar La-taliyayaasha Hogaaminta

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Maamulka Guriyeynta Magaalada Atlantic waxay ku bixisaa Nus Milyan Dollar La-taliyayaasha Hogaaminta

The Atlantic City Housing Authority recently came under scrutiny after it was revealed that they had spent nearly $500,000 on leadership consultants. This has raised concerns among residents who believe that the funds could have been better used to benefit the community.

According to a Facebook comment by Charmaine Hall, the authority prioritized spending on consultants over programs for the residents, particularly the children living in their housing. This has sparked outrage among community members who feel that their needs are being neglected.

Marie J. Coates, also commenting on Facebook, highlighted the fact that the authority’s actions were not only concerning but also illegal. As elected officials, they are expected to abide by the law, and their decision to allocate such a large sum of money to consultants has raised questions about their integrity and accountability.

In response to the controversy, Robert Basco called for immediate action from the governor’s office to dissolve the dysfunctional board. He argued that the residents and taxpayers deserve better and that the current leadership has failed to prioritize their needs.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority has previously faced criticism for its management and decision-making. Valeria J. Marcus, in a Facebook comment, cited cronyism, nepotism, and favoritism as pervasive issues within the organization. This has further fueled mistrust among residents and raised concerns about the authority’s ability to effectively serve the community.

Source: PressofAC.com, Facebook

Qeexitaanno:
1. Leadership consultants: Professionals who provide guidance and advice to leaders and organizations to help improve their effectiveness and achieve their goals.
2. Atlantic City Housing Authority: A government agency responsible for providing affordable housing to residents in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ilo:
– PressofAC.com
- Facebook

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Technology

Sida Loo Helo Basculin-Striped White iyo Basculegion gudaha Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Wax kasta oo aad u baahan tahay inaad ka ogaato Ukunta Qarsoon ee Jacq ee ku jirta Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet: Maaskarada Teal

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Saamaynlaha Australiyaanka ah ayaa wajahaya jawaab celin ku saabsan hadal muran dhaliyay oo ku saabsan jirrada

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Technology

Sida Loo Helo Basculin-Striped White iyo Basculegion gudaha Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Wax kasta oo aad u baahan tahay inaad ka ogaato Ukunta Qarsoon ee Jacq ee ku jirta Pokemon Scarlet iyo Violet: Maaskarada Teal

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Telescope-ka James Webb Space wuxuu xaqiijinayaa cabbirada Hubble ee heerka fidinta koonka

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Saamaynlaha Australiyaanka ah ayaa wajahaya jawaab celin ku saabsan hadal muran dhaliyay oo ku saabsan jirrada

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments