Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Technology

BeXide Studio si ay u soo bandhigto ciyaarta aan la shaacin ee Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
BeXide Studio si ay u soo bandhigto ciyaarta aan la shaacin ee Tokyo Game Show 2023

BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

Source: Gematsu.com

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Technology

Google-ku wuxuu u diyaariyaa goobaha ku salaysan Helitaanka Shabakadda Aaladahayga

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Mustaqbalka Sahminta Biyaha Hoosta: Qoto dheer oo aan khariidad lahayn iyo Submersibles-Ai-powered

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Technology

Google-ku wuxuu u diyaariyaa goobaha ku salaysan Helitaanka Shabakadda Aaladahayga

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments