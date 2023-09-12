Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple waxay dejisay inay daaha ka qaaddo iPhone 15 oo ay la socoto kor u qaadis

Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup, with a showcase event at its Cupertino, California headquarters. The company hopes to reignite sales and give consumers more reasons to buy its flagship product as it faces a mild slump in sales. The iPhone 15 is not expected to feature any major technological advancements, but rather focus on incremental upgrades to the device’s chips, battery, and cameras.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 models will include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen called the “Dynamic Island” for app notifications, a feature that was introduced in last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. Additionally, the Pro and Pro Max models may come equipped with a periscope-style telephoto lens for improved long-distance photography. The telephoto lens could potentially offer a 6x optical zoom, a step up from the previous generation’s 3x optical zoom.

The improved camera and other upgrades are expected to lead to a price increase for the Pro and Pro Max models. Apple may raise the prices by an additional $100 to $200, despite post-pandemic inflation putting pressure on household budgets. Another significant change that Apple is expected to announce is the transition to the USB-C cable standard for charging the iPhone 15 and future models. This shift comes as European regulators mandate the phasing out of Lightning port cables by 2024.

In terms of software, Apple is set to unveil iOS 17, the next generation operating system for its devices. This update will introduce new features such as real-time transcription of voicemail messages, allowing users to decide whether to answer a call before the voicemail finishes.

Overall, Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event aims to generate enthusiasm among consumers and boost sales. While the technological improvements may be incremental, the company hopes that these upgrades, along with the anticipated changes in charging standards, will entice buyers to invest in the latest iteration of the iconic smartphone.

By Robert Andrew

