Sonatrach Waxay Bilawday Platform Ka-hortagga Musuqmaasuqa Dijital ah si ay wax uga qabato Laaluushka

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Sonatrach, the Algerian state energy company, has announced the launch of its digital reporting platform, Sonatrach Anti-corruption Compliance: SPEAKUP, in a bid to combat corruption and bribery. The platform has been developed with secure standards and tools to ensure the confidentiality and safety of individuals reporting illegal activities.

Through this platform, Sonatrach aims to encourage employees, partners, customers, and other stakeholders to report serious illegal or illicit acts that violate the company’s anti-corruption policy and code of conduct. By facilitating honest reporting, Sonatrach aims to strengthen its fight against corruption and establish a culture of transparency and integrity within the company.

As one of the largest energy companies in the world, Sonatrach has faced several corruption scandals over the past two decades involving company officials and foreign entities. Notably, the company was involved in a corruption case with two Italian companies, Eni and Saipem, concerning energy and engineering projects.

Garsoorka Aljeeriya ayaa hadda baaraya in Sonatrach uu la wareegay warshadda saliidda ee Augusta ee Sicily 2018. Baaritaankan ayaa horseeday in maamulihii hore ee shirkadda, Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, laga masaafuriyo Imaaraadka 2021.

Sonatrach’s initiative to launch a digital anti-corruption platform is a significant step forward in addressing corruption and bribery within the company. By providing a secure platform for reporting, Sonatrach aims to create a more accountable and ethical working environment.

This move comes as many companies worldwide are recognizing the importance of anti-corruption measures and implementing robust compliance programs. Encouraging employees and stakeholders to speak up against corruption is instrumental in preventing and addressing corrupt practices.

Source: No specific source used.

