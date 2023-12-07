Helitaanka Cusub ee ku saabsan Dwarf Galaxies Orbiting the Milky Way

A recent study using data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission has shed new light on the fate of dwarf galaxies that orbit the Milky Way. Contrary to previous beliefs, these dwarf galaxies are not long-term satellites of the Milky Way but rather late arrivals that are ultimately destroyed when they come too close to our massive galaxy.

The researchers utilized Gaia data to identify galactic remnants within the Milky Way that originated from smaller galaxies that were swallowed up. Through this analysis, they discovered that most dwarf galaxy remnants entered the Milky Way within the last 3 billion years. However, upon colliding with our galaxy, these dwarf galaxies underwent significant structural changes and lost much of their gas due to the turbulence created by the collision.

One intriguing finding from the study is the lack of dark matter in the dwarf galaxies that were absorbed by the Milky Way. According to classical physics, these galaxies should have contained significant amounts of dark matter, which would have helped maintain their structure even after being incorporated into the Milky Way. The fact that these galaxies lacked dark matter implies that the dwarf galaxies currently orbiting the Milky Way are also likely to be deficient in dark matter and potentially face a similar fate of being absorbed by our galaxy.

These findings challenge previous assumptions about the longevity of dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way. It was previously believed that these galaxies could orbit for billions of years due to their rich dark matter content. However, the new research suggests that these galaxies only survive for a relatively short period before being disrupted and absorbed.

Estimating the dark matter content of absorbed dwarf galaxies is a challenging task since dark matter is invisible and undetectable. Changes in the velocities and orbits of stars in these galaxies due to interactions with Milky Way objects make it difficult to accurately measure their dark matter content.

While the researchers are hopeful that alternative methods could provide insights into the dark matter content of these absorbed galaxies, for now, the mysteries surrounding the fate of dwarf galaxies in the presence of the Milky Way’s intense gravity remain unresolved. Further studies and observational data will be crucial in unraveling the complexities of these interactions and understanding the role of dark matter in the survival of dwarf galaxies.