Sawirka Dayax-gacmeedka Cusub ayaa daaha ka qaaday 'Ging of Fire' Qorrax madoobaadka Sannadlaha ah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 18, 2023
Sawirka Dayax-gacmeedka Cusub ayaa daaha ka qaaday 'Ging of Fire' Qorrax madoobaadka Sannadlaha ah

A satellite image capturing the ‘Ring of Fire’ annular solar eclipse has been released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), showcasing its shadow falling across the southeastern coast of Texas. This celestial phenomenon occurred when the Moon aligned itself with the Sun and Earth, resulting in the lunar shadow enveloping the Sun’s radiant rays.

The image was captured during the eclipse by NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) aboard DSCVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory), which is situated at Lagrange Point 1. Interestingly, the Indian Space Research Organisation has also sent the Aditya L1 solar probe to the same location.

An annular eclipse is when the Moon moves in front of the Sun but remains at a distance from Earth that prevents total obscuration. This relative distance caused the Moon to appear smaller in the sky, creating a stunning red-orange ring around the Sun’s edges, hence the name ‘Ring of Fire.’

The next annular solar eclipse visible from the United States is scheduled for June 21, 2039. However, an upcoming total solar eclipse is expected to darken skies from Texas to Maine on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Maamulka hawada sare iyo Maamulka Hawada (NASA)

