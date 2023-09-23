Scientists have discovered carbon dioxide on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa, according to observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. Europa is believed to have a vast ocean beneath its icy shell, making it a likely candidate for harboring life. The presence of carbon dioxide, an essential ingredient for life as we know it, further supports the idea that Europa could potentially support life.

The carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface is most concentrated in a region known as Tara Regio, which is characterized by a young and irregular surface. The region also previously revealed the presence of salt. Scientists believe that the carbon dioxide likely originated from Europa’s internal ocean.

The James Webb Space Telescope used its Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to detect the carbon dioxide. NIRSpec acts like a prism, splitting light into a spectrum of colors and revealing the elements present in distant objects. The telescope’s observations provide valuable insights into the composition of Europa’s surface and its potential for supporting life.

NASA has plans to further explore Europa with the Europa Clipper mission, set to launch in 2024. The mission aims to investigate the moon’s subsurface and determine if it contains conditions suitable for life. The spacecraft will fly by Europa multiple times, collecting data that could provide unprecedented insights into this intriguing celestial body.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is designed to study distant objects in the universe. Its large mirror allows it to capture more light than the Hubble Space Telescope, while its infrared capabilities enable it to peer through cosmic clouds and penetrate regions that are inaccessible to other telescopes. The telescope’s spectrometers also enable scientists to study the atmospheres of exoplanets, expanding our understanding of potential habitable worlds beyond our solar system.

Overall, the discovery of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface adds to the growing evidence that this moon could potentially support life. Further exploration and study of Europa will be crucial in unraveling the mysteries of this fascinating world.

