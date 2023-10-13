Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Sida loo arko "Ging of Fire" Qorrax madoobaad ee agagaarka Magaalada Kansas

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
Sida loo arko "Ging of Fire" Qorrax madoobaad ee agagaarka Magaalada Kansas

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Ilo:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

Waxa cirbixiyeenka NASA ee Frank Rubio uu aad uga waayi doono nolosha hawada sare

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Madax-madaxeedka Xaqiiqda-Dhaqan Cusub ee Cusub waxa uu wanaajiyaa Tijaabada Jiirka ee Cilmi-baarista Neuroscience

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Xuddunta Gudaha Dhulka: La Yaab Jilicsan oo Firfircoon

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

Waxa cirbixiyeenka NASA ee Frank Rubio uu aad uga waayi doono nolosha hawada sare

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Madax-madaxeedka Xaqiiqda-Dhaqan Cusub ee Cusub waxa uu wanaajiyaa Tijaabada Jiirka ee Cilmi-baarista Neuroscience

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Xuddunta Gudaha Dhulka: La Yaab Jilicsan oo Firfircoon

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Daraasadu waxay soo jeedinaysaa Tuulooyin ku yaal Arrokoth waa Dhismooyin Asal ah

Oct 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments