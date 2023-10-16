When comparing Earth and Venus from a distance, they may appear quite similar in terms of size, mass, and distance from the Sun. However, from a human perspective, Venus proves to be a hostile and uninhabitable environment due to its dense atmosphere and scorching temperatures nearing 500°C. The critical difference between these two planetary systems lies in the presence of oceans. While Earth has oceans that have acted as a shield against the worst climate impacts, Venus likely never had one.

Though we have been able to land a camera on Venus’ surface and explore its harsh landscapes, we are still learning about our own oceans. The first images of Venus’ surface were captured before discoveries of mid-ocean hydrothermal vents and beneath Antarctic ice shelves were made.

If we aim to comprehend the vital role played by Earth’s oceans in regulating the climate, increased efforts must be made to observe and study them. The Southern Ocean is particularly crucial as it serves as the connector of all oceans.

While Earth-orbiting satellites and computer simulations have provided valuable insights, direct observations are necessary to make surprise discoveries such as vent systems and life in under-ice cavities. Hence, it is crucial to continue exploring the oceans and expand our capacity to measure them directly.

The Southern Ocean, with its unique features such as Antarctica’s sea ice and the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, deserves special attention. The decline in Antarctic sea ice presents concerns due to its roles as a reflector of solar energy, ventilator of the deep ocean, and habitat for polar life.

Given the rapid changes in the Southern Ocean and Antarctica, it is evident that increased observation and measurement efforts are needed. However, this region is challenging and expensive to work in. Collaborative efforts among researchers and national research programs are essential to address the major science questions and gather crucial data.

The first Southern Ocean Observing Symposium in Hobart brought together over 300 researchers to assess the state of the ocean and foster collaboration. By sharing information and connecting research efforts, we can better understand and address the challenges posed by the Southern Ocean and Antarctica.

– Venus image: NASA, CC BY-SA

– Antarctic ice shelf image: Craig Stevens/K132/NIWA, CC BY-SA

– Emperor penguins image: Getty Images

– Ocean sensors image: Fiona Elliott/NIWA/ANTA1801, CC BY-SA

