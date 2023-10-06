Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Gantaal Vega ah oo 12 dayax-gacmeed ku daah-furay Orbit caawa

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Gantaal Vega ah oo 12 dayax-gacmeed ku daah-furay Orbit caawa

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

Ilo:
– Arianespace
–Space.com

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

Godka Madow ee aadka u sarreeya ee M87 wuxuu xaqiijinayaa aragtiyaha Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Dalool Weyn Oo Ozone Ah Oo Laga Helay Antarctica

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Doorka MOF ee Ilaalinta Daacadnimada Mitochondrial iyo Shaqada

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

Godka Madow ee aadka u sarreeya ee M87 wuxuu xaqiijinayaa aragtiyaha Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Dalool Weyn Oo Ozone Ah Oo Laga Helay Antarctica

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Doorka MOF ee Ilaalinta Daacadnimada Mitochondrial iyo Shaqada

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Cilmi baadhayaashu waxay ka heleen geedo Agave qadiimi ah oo ku yaal Arizona kuwaas oo sii jiray kumanaan sano

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments