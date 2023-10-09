Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Dhirtu waxay sii daayaan wasakhowga hawada oo dheeraad ah marka cimiladu kululaato, Daraasad la ogaaday

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Dhirtu waxay sii daayaan wasakhowga hawada oo dheeraad ah marka cimiladu kululaato, Daraasad la ogaaday

Trees, including oak and poplar, will release more isoprene—a compound that contributes to air pollution—as global temperatures increase, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that as the planet warms, plants such as oaks and poplars will emit more isoprene, exacerbating poor air quality and contributing to particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone. However, while isoprene worsens air pollution, it also improves clean air quality and helps plants become more resilient to stressors like insects and high temperatures. The study raises questions about finding the right balance between plant resilience and air pollution. Researchers are working to understand the biomolecular processes behind isoprene production in plants and how these processes are affected by climate change. In experiments using poplar plants, the researchers also discovered that warming increased isoprene emissions more than tenfold.

Isoprene is the second-highest hydrocarbon emitted on Earth, after methane from human activity. Isoprene interacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, creating ozone, aerosols, and other byproducts that are harmful to humans and plants. The researchers hope that their findings can help anticipate future isoprene emissions and better inform decisions about planting trees and controlling nitrogen oxide pollution.

Ilo:
- Talaabooyinka Akademiyada Qaranka ee Sayniska

By Gabriel Botha

Post xiriira

Science

Duufaanta Qorraxda: Khatarta Tignoolajiyada Casriga ah iyo Kaabayaasha

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Giraanta Qadiimiga Ah Oo Daaha Ka Qaaday Duufaan Aad U Ba'an Oo Qorraxdu Ka Dhacday Taas Oo Saamayn Ku Yeelan Karta Ilbaxnimada Maanta

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Waxay Dejisay Xawaaraha Cusub Duulimaadyada 62aad

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Waad seegtay

Science

Duufaanta Qorraxda: Khatarta Tignoolajiyada Casriga ah iyo Kaabayaasha

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Giraanta Qadiimiga Ah Oo Daaha Ka Qaaday Duufaan Aad U Ba'an Oo Qorraxdu Ka Dhacday Taas Oo Saamayn Ku Yeelan Karta Ilbaxnimada Maanta

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Waxay Dejisay Xawaaraha Cusub Duulimaadyada 62aad

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Saynis yahanadu waxay ka heleen Biyo badan iyo Kaarboon Tusaalaha Asteroid, Taageerida Aragtida Asalka Nolosha

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments