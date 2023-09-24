Nolosha magaalada

Karti Garasho Aan Caadi ahayn Oo Lagu Daah-furay Sanduuqa Jellyfish ee Maskaxda La'aanta ah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 24, 2023
Karti Garasho Aan Caadi ahayn Oo Lagu Daah-furay Sanduuqa Jellyfish ee Maskaxda La'aanta ah

Researchers have made a remarkable discovery regarding the cognitive abilities of Caribbean box jellyfish, revealing that these brainless creatures possess an unexpected capacity for learning from visual cues. This form of learning, known as associative learning, involves the recognition and connection of visual stimuli to specific outcomes, enabling the jellyfish to adapt and avoid obstacles in their environment.

In an experiment conducted by marine biologists at the University of Copenhagen, the box jellyfish were placed in a tank with glass walls adorned with stripes of varying darkness, simulating the visual complexity of mangrove roots. Surprisingly, within as few as three to six attempts, the jellyfish quickly learned to navigate through sections where the bars were less visible. However, if the stripes were made more conspicuous or removed altogether, the jellyfish would struggle to find their way.

This research challenges the belief that learning and complex cognitive abilities are exclusively reserved for creatures with larger brains. Despite possessing only a fraction of the neurons found in other animals, the box jellyfish demonstrates a comparable rate of learning. This suggests that the capacity to learn through association may be a fundamental property of nervous systems, dating back millions of years to a common ancestor shared by jellyfish and more advanced animals.

The implications of this discovery extend beyond scientific curiosity. Understanding how these brainless creatures achieve such learning abilities may have significant implications for fields such as neuroscience and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, it prompts a reevaluation of our understanding of intelligence and cognition and how they have evolved over millions of years.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking research emphasizes the mysteries that remain to be uncovered in the natural world. The revelation of such sophisticated learning abilities in seemingly simple organisms encourages a broader perspective on intelligence and reminds us that it may be far more widespread in the animal kingdom than previously imagined.

Ilo:
– Jaamacadda Kobanheegan
– Journal of Experimental Biology

