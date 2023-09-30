Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Saynis yahanadu waxay ogaadeen in geedaha ay door wayn ku leeyihiin samaynta daruuraha

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 30, 2023
Saynis yahanadu waxay ogaadeen in geedaha ay door wayn ku leeyihiin samaynta daruuraha

Clouds are a significant factor in climate predictions, and scientists have been striving to understand their formation and how they are influenced by human activities. In a recent study published in Science Advances, researchers at CERN have identified a new player in cloud creation: trees. By studying the air above forests, scientists were able to gain insights into cloud formation before industrialization and the effect of natural emissions on aerosol production.

The study focused on a class of natural volatiles, called sesquiterpenes, emitted by trees. These compounds, which have distinct woody, earthy, citrusy, or spicy smells depending on the plant or microbe emitting them, were found to be more effective than expected at seeding clouds. Even at a low ratio of sesquiterpene to other volatiles, cloud formation doubled.

This discovery highlights the significant role of trees in cloud formation and suggests that if sulfur emissions are reduced in the future, plants and trees will become the dominant drivers of aerosol production. This finding could have implications for climate models, as it may require adjustments based on a better understanding of the aerosol population originating from trees.

While human emissions currently dominate cloud formation in populated areas, plant volatiles have a greater influence over more pristine land. However, it has only been in recent years that lab tools have become sensitive enough to identify and understand the contribution of sesquiterpenes and other natural volatiles to cloud formation.

This research sheds light on the importance of considering the role of trees in cloud formation and its impact on climate modeling. By expanding our knowledge of aerosol production and its sources, scientists can refine estimates of past atmospheric conditions and make more accurate predictions about future climate scenarios.

Ilo:

– Science Advances: [insert full citation]
– University of Miami: [insert full citation]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

Cadaadiska Abaartu waxay sababtaa isbeddelka shaqada ciidda kaynta roobka

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Horumarka Biosensor-ku-saleysan Barootiin La Sameeyay si loo ogaado miinada iyo Walxaha aan Qarxin ee Ku Salaysan TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

NASA's Perseverance Rover Ayaa Qabsaday Shaydaanka Siigada Mariyaanka ee Crater-ka Jezero

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

Cadaadiska Abaartu waxay sababtaa isbeddelka shaqada ciidda kaynta roobka

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Horumarka Biosensor-ku-saleysan Barootiin La Sameeyay si loo ogaado miinada iyo Walxaha aan Qarxin ee Ku Salaysan TNT

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Perseverance Rover Ayaa Qabsaday Shaydaanka Siigada Mariyaanka ee Crater-ka Jezero

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Asteroid 2008 QY: Faahfaahinta iyo Natiijooyinka ka iman kara

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments