Cilmi-baadhis cusub ayaa muujisay in nibiriga laga tirtiray badi nibiriyada bari ee woqooyiga Pacific-ga qarnigii 20-aad

According to a new study conducted by UCLA biologists, 99% of the Eastern North Pacific fin whale breeding population was decimated by whaling in the 20th century. This number is significantly higher than previous estimates, highlighting the severity of the impact of human activity on the environment. While previous research relied on whaling records or mitochondrial DNA, this study utilized the entire genome to provide a comprehensive understanding of the current size and genetic diversity of the remaining fin whales.

Industrial whaling in the 20th century caused a near extinction of the fin whale population, particularly in the Eastern North Pacific. This is in contrast to the 19th century, when most whale species were devastated by whaling but larger species like blue and fin whales managed to survive relatively unscathed.

The research conducted by the UCLA biologists was challenging, as obtaining DNA samples from live whales proved to be difficult. However, the study included the analysis of 50 whales, including fin whales from the Gulf of California, which were not targeted by whalers but belonged to a small, isolated group.

The findings of the study revealed that the Gulf of California fin whales diverged around 16,000 years ago, maintaining a population of approximately 114 adult breeders. In contrast, the Eastern North Pacific population was large and interconnected until 20th-century whaling led to a catastrophic reduction in numbers from 24,000 individuals to only 305 within a span of 26 to 52 years.

Despite the devastating decline, the genetic diversity among the remaining fin whales in the Eastern North Pacific is still sufficient to enable their recovery if adequate conservation measures are implemented. However, maintaining current protections and addressing external threats such as climate change and ship strikes is crucial for the ongoing recovery of these whale populations.

The research conducted in dedication to the late UCLA Professor Robert Wayne represents a crucial step forward in understanding the challenges faced by fin whales. As computational models improve, incorporating factors like climate change will be essential in assessing the risk of extinction and developing effective conservation strategies.

Soo koobid:

Qeexitaanno:

– Genetic diversity: The variety of genes within a particular species or population.

– Mitochondrial DNA: Genetic material located in the mitochondria of cells, inherited only from the mother, and commonly used in genetic studies.

– Whaling: The practice of hunting and killing whales for their meat, oil, or other products.

– Industrial whaling: Large-scale hunting of whales for commercial purposes.

– Genome: The complete set of genetic material in an organism.

Ilo:

- Daraasad lagu daabacay Isgaarsiinta Dabeecadda

– Research conducted by UCLA biologists